Shoshone County sheriff William Eddy resigns, citing health issues - East Idaho News

WALLACE (The Spokesman-Review) — Shoshone County Sheriff William Eddy resigned Friday after three months of leading the North Idaho department through a major windstorm, significant flooding and a deadly shooting in Wallace.

In a letter to county commissioners, Eddy cited medical reasons for his resignation, which takes effect Saturday.

“This decision comes after careful consideration and upon the advice of my doctor, who has expressed serious concern about the high level of stress associated with this position and its impact on my health,” Eddy wrote.

He told The Spokesman-Review he also wants to spend more time with his family, including his children and grandchildren.

“While it has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Shoshone County, I must place my health and well-being, and that of my family, as my highest priority,” Eddy wrote in his letter. “Serving Shoshone County in this capacity has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life. I am grateful for the support I have received from county leadership and the citizens of this community.”

Eddy’s resignation follows the resignation last year of former Sheriff Holly Lindsey, who left the department in late October after she was involved in an off-duty, hit-and-run crash.

Lindsey is facing one count of inattentive driving, a misdemeanor, after a complaint alleges she struck a post at a gas station with her car. The next hearing for her case is scheduled for next week.

Eddy was appointed as the sheriff after then-Undersheriff Lance Stutzke filled the role in Lindsey’s absence. Stutzke resigned the day Eddy was appointed, saying in his resignation letter that people with personal and political agendas were actively working against the department to see it fail, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported.

Eddy’s short stint has not come without challenges.

The county declared a state of emergency this winter for significant flooding events in the areas of the Coeur d’Alene and St. Joe rivers. A major windstorm that caused widespread power outages in North Idaho and Eastern Washington followed shortly after the flooding.

The day after Christmas, a 77-year-old Mullan man opened fire inside the sheriff’s office in downtown Wallace. Investigators say John Drake injured two women before law enforcement shot him dead.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reported that police chiefs of Pinehurst, Kellogg and Osburn issued a letter of no confidence in Eddy regarding concerns of his leadership and communication.

Eddy told The Spokesman-Review his decision to leave the department had nothing to do with that.

“That was just a witch hunt some people made against me,” he said. “Eventually, that will all come out.”

The Press also reported Eddy is the fifth administrator to leave the department since Lindsey resigned.

The department has faced budget shortfalls. A levy, which voters rejected in November, was expected to address those financial woes.

Eddy told The Spokesman-Review he did a good job saving money for taxpayers.

He said Undersheriff Travis Skinner, who assumed that role about two months ago, will serve as interim sheriff.

The Shoshone County Democratic Central Committee will submit three candidates to the county commissioners, who will appoint a candidate to serve the remainder of the sheriff’s term.

Skinner thanked Eddy for his service, “particularly during a challenging period of transition for our office,” according to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

“We wish him the very best moving forward,” Skinner wrote.

Skinner said the sheriff’s office remains fully operational.

“In recent months, our administration has continued work to strengthen the organization,” Skinner wrote. “This includes progress toward detention facility certification, maintaining fiscally responsible operations, and addressing prior budget challenges while staying on track financially.”