Spring allergies vs. lingering cold: how to tell the difference - East Idaho News

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When it comes to spring allergies and catching a cold, the symptoms overlap so much that it can be difficult to know which condition has you reaching for the box of tissues. Both cause sneezing, congestion, and a runny nose. However, they’re treated differently, and knowing which one you’re dealing with can save you weeks of misery.

Timing is your first hint. Colds usually run their course over seven to ten days. But if your symptoms drag on over two weeks, allergies are more likely. Allergies also tend to stick around as long as you’re exposed to the trigger, be it tree pollen, grass, dust, or mold. If your symptoms flare up on windy days or after spending time outside, that points to allergies.

There are other ancillary symptoms to watch for that can point you in the right direction. Itchy, watery eyes are a hallmark of allergies, not colds. If your eyes are driving you crazy, it’s probably pollen. Meanwhile, colds are more likely to come with body aches, a sore throat, and fatigue in the first few days. You might also run a low fever with a cold, which doesn’t happen with allergies.

As icky as it is to say, keep an eye on your mucus. With allergies, nasal discharge is usually clear and thin. With a cold, it often starts clear but can turn yellow or green as your body fights the infection (note: that color change is a normal part of recovering from a cold).

If your symptoms aren’t improving after two weeks, if you’re running a fever, or if you’re dealing with facial pain or pressure that suggests a sinus infection, it’s time to schedule a visit with your primary care provider. Untreated sinus infections can linger and get worse.

Over-the-counter allergy medications can help if it’s allergies, but if you’re not sure, a quick visit can fast-track you’re feeling better.