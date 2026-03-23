Stones Auto Group acquires Teton Motors in Jackson Hole - East Idaho News

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming – What started as a single dealership has grown into a trusted automotive family across eastern Idaho and is now expanding into Wyoming.

The Loveland family owns Stones Auto Group, which includes Stones Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Toyota in Rexburg, along with Stones Kia in Idaho Falls and Stones Hyundai in Pocatello. It recently acquired Teton Motors in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The transition brings two new brands to the group — Stones Subaru and Stones Chevrolet — allowing the business to serve more customers across the region.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support our communities have given us over the years,” the Loveland family says in a news release.

The family opened its first dealership in 1966. For nearly six decades, it’s worked to serve their communities through hard work, integrity and dedication to customers.

Over the years, that vision has grown into a thriving group of dealerships known for customer service and community involvement.

It’s that same community that has made this growth possible, the family says, expressing gratitude for all the support.

With the expansion, the family says it’s looking forward to continuing the tradition of “providing quality vehicles, trusted service and a dealership experience centered around people.”

“This next step is an exciting opportunity to continue growing, while maintaining the same values and personal service that have guided us since 1966,” the family says. “This is more than growth — it’s the continuation of a family legacy.”