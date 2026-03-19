Student sets trash can ablaze with stolen science equipment causing local middle school to evacuate - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A fire at a local middle school prompted an evacuation after a middle school student apparently stole some science equipment and set a trash can ablaze.

According to a news release from the Shelley Police Department, emergency personnel responded to a fire at the middle school before 2 p.m. on Monday.

The fire was found inside one of the boys’ bathrooms at the school, and the school’s resource officer, staff, and firefighters from the Shelley-Firth Fire District extinguished the blaze.

While no injuries occurred, minor property damage was repaired by Shelley School District 60 and a local restoration company.

An investigation by the Bingham County Joint Investigation Division revealed that a student had stolen equipment from the school’s science labs to start the blaze.

The release states that, due to state and federal privacy laws, any disciplinary actions taken by the school district will not be disclosed because the student is still a juvenile.