Tasty Mexican cornbread canyon casserole - East Idaho News

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This Mexican cornbread casserole recipe takes a tasty taco-flavored ground beef casserole and adds a fluffy cornbread topping. Ingredients 1 pound ground beef

1 1-ounce packet taco seasoning

1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 14.5-ounce can whole kernel corn, drained

1/2 cup water

1 large egg

1 cup Martha White self-rising white buttermilk cornmeal mix

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese Instructions Preheat the oven to 400. Spray an 8-inch casserole dish with cooking spray and set aside. Brown ground beef in a large skillet until fully cooked. Drain off any grease. Add in taco seasoning, water, tomatoes, and corn. Stir and bring just to a boil. Pour into baking dish. In a small bowl, stir together cornmeal mix, milk, egg, oil, and cheese until well blended. Drop by spoonfuls onto the top of the meat mixture in the baking dish. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown on top. Enjoy!

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