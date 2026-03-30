Teton Park Road is open for spring recreation - East Idaho News

Teton Park Road is open for spring recreationPublished at | Updated at
The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.
MOOSE, Wyo. — It’s officially spring at Grand Teton National Park. The 14-mile section of the Teton Park Road between Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge is cleared of snow and open to walking, running, biking and skating.
Starting April 10, the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose will open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On nice spring days, the Teton Park Road can be busy. Starting your trip at Signal Mountain, where there is ample parking, is a good alternative to the busier Taggart Trailhead area, where parking may be hard to find. In the Taggart area, visitors are encouraged to use the 10-minute loading and unloading zone at Cottonwood Picnic Area, especially for large groups or those with children.
Visitors should stay alert for park vehicles and heavy equipment on all park roads. Respect all road or wildlife closures marked by signs or barricades, and use caution as snow and ice may persist on some road sections.
Other roads, facilities and services will open later in the spring and early summer. Some openings may be delayed or affected by construction during the 2026 season.
Here are more tips and reminders to help visitors prepare for spring at Grand Teton National Park:
- The paved multi-use pathway is open where it is mostly free of snow and ice.
- Check for construction, road information and weather conditions before you visit. Construction and temporary road and wildlife closures may affect where you can go in the park. Spring weather is unpredictable and can change within hours from sunny and warm to stormy and cold.
- Be alert for wildlife on park roads. Spring is an important time for ungulate migrations. Animals like bison and elk may travel on park roads.
- Bears are active in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The best way to stay safe in bear country is to come prepared. Carry bear spray, keep it close, and know how and when to use it. Stay at least 100 yards away from any bear.
- Drive responsibly and use caution in parking areas. The section of road between Taggart Lake Trailhead and Cottonwood Picnic Area can be busy with pedestrians and cyclists.
- Bring plenty of food and water. Food and water are not available at Taggart Lake trailhead or along the Teton Park Road.
- Go before you go. Restroom facilities are available at Taggart Lake Trailhead, Cottonwood Picnic Area, Signal Mountain Lodge, and starting April 10 at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center.
- Leave No Trace and dispose of trash in receptacles.
- Dogs are allowed on the Teton Park Road on a leash no longer than 6 feet.
- Owners must clean up after their dogs and dispose waste bags in trash receptacles.
- The Teton Park Road is expected to open to vehicles on Friday, May 1, weather depending.