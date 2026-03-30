Teton Park Road is open for spring recreation - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

MOOSE, Wyo. — It’s officially spring at Grand Teton National Park. The 14-mile section of the Teton Park Road between Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge is cleared of snow and open to walking, running, biking and skating.

Starting April 10, the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose will open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On nice spring days, the Teton Park Road can be busy. Starting your trip at Signal Mountain, where there is ample parking, is a good alternative to the busier Taggart Trailhead area, where parking may be hard to find. In the Taggart area, visitors are encouraged to use the 10-minute loading and unloading zone at Cottonwood Picnic Area, especially for large groups or those with children.

Visitors should stay alert for park vehicles and heavy equipment on all park roads. Respect all road or wildlife closures marked by signs or barricades, and use caution as snow and ice may persist on some road sections.

Other roads, facilities and services will open later in the spring and early summer. Some openings may be delayed or affected by construction during the 2026 season.

Here are more tips and reminders to help visitors prepare for spring at Grand Teton National Park: