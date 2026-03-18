The primary election is coming, here are the contested races in Districts 27, 28 and 29 - East Idaho News

The primary election is coming, here are the contested races in Districts 27, 28 and 29Published at | Updated at
POCATELLO — With the deadline to file for candidacy ending Friday, here is a list of candidates running for contested races in this year’s primary election.
Between Districts 27, 28, and 29, there are only three contested races, meaning that multiple candidates from the same party are running for the same seat.
Each of these seats holds a two-year term. There are Democrats running in all of races for District 28 and District 29, and one running in District 27, but none of those races are contested.
The primary election is on May 19. This week, EastIdahoNews.com will post candidates running for contested offices across eastern Idaho.
Here are the candidates running in contested races in southeastern Idaho:
District 27
There are no contested races in the May primary election in District 27.
District 28
State Senator
- (R) Jim Guthrie – Incumbent
- (R) David Worley
State Representative District 28A
- (R) Richard (Rick) Cheatum – Incumbent
- (R) Mike Saville
- (R) James Floyd Lamborn
District 29
State Representative District 29 B
- (R) Tanya Burgoyne – Incumbent
- (R) Jennifer Miles