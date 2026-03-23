 This chocolate lab mix is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

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Pet of the Week

This chocolate lab mix is our Pet of the Week

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EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

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Franny, a chocolate lab mix, is our Pet of the Week.

Snake River Animal Shelter Executive Director Michelle Ziel-Dingman says Franny is “a great family dog” who was “originally found with her puppies.”

“Now that motherhood is long behind her, she is ready to find a home of her own,” Ziel-Dingman says.

She gets along with other dogs that are medium or large in size, and Ziel-Dingman says she’s a great dog “to raise your kids with.”

“She’s an affectionate angel and she’s ready for adoption now at Snake River Animal Shelter!” says Ziel-Dingman.

To meet Franny or learn more, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.

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