Utah mother found guilty of aggravated murder in the death of her husband - East Idaho News

PARK CITY (KSL.com) — Eight jurors found Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother and real estate agent, guilty of all charges filed against her after three hours of deliberations and three weeks of evidence.

Those charges include aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, first-degree felonies, two counts of insurance fraud, a second-degree felony, and forgery, a third-degree felony.

Kouri Richins, 35, was accused of fatally poisoning Eric Richins on March 4, 2022, and slipping drugs into his food, making him sick, a few weeks earlier in an attempt to kill him. Jurors have heard evidence in the case over the course of about three weeks.

During closing arguments on Monday, deputy Summit County attorney Brad Bloodworth argued Kouri Richins killing her husband is the only rational explanation for the evidence. He said she wanted to leave her husband but did not want to leave his money.

“See through her facade, check her ambition, do not let her get away with murder,” he said.

Richins’ attorney Wendy Lewis encouraged the jurors to look for other explanations, saying if any are reasonable, the jury must come back with a not guilty verdict.

“They don’t have the evidence that Kouri Richins killed her husband, so instead they have tried to show you as much evidence as they possibly can to convince you that she’s the sort of person who would,” she said.