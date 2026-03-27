Visit your 'one-stop' destination for home and garden shopping this weekend in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – If you’re looking to make major modifications to your home or garden this year, you could find everything you need all in one place this weekend.

Thursday marked the beginning of this year’s Pocatello Spring Fair, the largest home and garden show in the Gate City. The event is held inside Idaho State University’s ICCU Dome and will continue through Saturday.

“We think of it as one-stop shopping for your home,” said Bob Bloxham, co-owner of Raven Productions, which owns and operates the Spring Fair.

Doors will open again on Friday at noon, and the fair will go until 9 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are also a variety of food trucks at the fair.

“We’ve got Greek; we’ve got Mexican; we’ve got crepes,” Bloxham said. “We’ve got, of course, hamburgers, corn dogs, mini donuts — and then we’ve got a couple of caramel apples. We’ve got kettle corn.”

Bloxham co-owns Raven Productions with his wife, Kate DeLate. Spring Fair has operated since at least the late 1970s, with Bloxham and DeLate acquiring it in 1990.

In the past 36 years, Bloxham said the vendors have “become like family.” In fact, the fair has a 70% vendor return rate, he said.

“When you only see somebody once a year, it’s like Christmas with the loved ones,” Bloxham said.

Over 200 vendors take part in the Spring Fair, and this year about 34 new vendors joined the show.

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Bloxham said some of the things attendees can find at the show include “siding, roofing, doors, flooring, fencing, kitchen and bathroom models, concrete surfacing, window tinting, decking, permanent lighting, wall coverings, gutter perfections, overhead doors.”

“And then we’ve got lawn and pest care, pavers and patios, artificial turf, concrete raising and repair, curbing, rigging, sheds and barns,” he continued.

Having this many vendors offering different services makes it much easier for people to price shop, Bloxhom said.

“Talk to four or five different sign people, four or five different roofers, four or five different window people,” he suggests, “and then get bids from all (of them) right here, rather than having to visit four retail places.”

There’s also a number of local artisans at the fair, allowing people to find a variety of niche items to decorate their homes. For example, Bloxham mentioned a business called Naughty Pines, which he said “does a beautiful job with slabs of wood and then epoxy in the middle.”

Bloxham hopes that people who have never attended Spring Fair will come this year and see what it has to offer.

“Don’t miss the fun, don’t miss the savings, and don’t miss the food,” he said.

Admission to the Spring Fair is $5 per person, and kids aged 12 and under get in free. Learn more about the fair on its website, pocatellospringfair.com.