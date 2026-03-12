WATCH: Day 2 of Meggan Sundwall murder trial - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah — The trial began Wednesday for a Utah nurse who allegedly killed her friend with a fatal insulin overdose in what prosecutors say was a scheme to obtain insurance money.

Meggan Sundwall, 48, faces charges of aggravated murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 38-year-old Kacee Lyn Terry.

Investigators say Sundwall convinced Terry she was gravely ill before administering a lethal dose of insulin on Aug. 12, 2024.

Prosecutors say four years of messages show Sundwall suggesting methods of suicide and offering assistance, believing she stood to benefit from a rumored $1.5 million insurance policy.

The defense acknowledges Sundwall was present but argues Terry died by suicide.

Court begins each day at 8:30 a.m. The judge is allowing cameras in the courtroom, but is not permitting livestreaming. EastIdahoNews.com will be showing the video on a 30-minute delay. You can watch in the video player above.