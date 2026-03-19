WATCH: Florida man drives backward on highway, claims car was 'stuck in reverse' - East Idaho News

BUNNELL, Fla. — On March 13, multiple callers reported a silver sedan driving in reverse eastbound on SR 100. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center tracked it to the Panda Express parking lot, and deputies stopped the vehicle near SR 100 and Airport Road after it spun right round and the driver set the PRNDL to D.

The driver, William Murphy III, 47, of Palm Coast, said the car had a mechanical issue, and he “thought the best option” was to drive it backward to AutoZone — except his mechanical issues evaporated when deputies got behind him … or was it in front of him?

Deputies arrested Murphy on a charge of habitual driving while his license was suspended/revoked. (He has 10-plus prior convictions of driving while on a suspended license.) Murphy was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he was later released on $1,000 bond.