Water not safe for consumption in Roberts, city officials warn - East Idaho News

ROBERTS — Residents of the city of Roberts are being told not to drink any tap water — even boiled tap water — until further notice.

The City of Roberts issued an urgent notice on Saturday afternoon warning residents that the water coming to their homes may not be safe to drink.

“A significant loss of water pressure has occurred throughout the city due to recent power fluctuations and outages, which may have compromised the safety of the water supply,” the notice explains.

City leaders say residents should use bottled water for all consumption and hygienic needs. The notice specifically says not to boil tap water either, as “boiling is not effective and may increase risk,” according to the release.

Power has been restored to the water system, the city says, but further testing is required to make sure it is safe to drink. They expect that to be completed in two to five days.

For updates, residents can check the city’s website and social media channels, or call 208-228-3220.