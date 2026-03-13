What do you think about high-end and vintage watches being part of my investment portfolio? - East Idaho News

Dear Dave,

I’m single, and I work with a well-known, high-end retail company. Over the years, I’ve noticed that certain models of some watch brands appreciate incredibly over time. I’ve seen a few that have doubled, tripled and even quadrupled in value over the years. With this in mind, what do you think about the idea of select watches, including vintage watches, as part of my investment portfolio?

Adam

Dear Adam,

I’ve seen a few really nice watches in my day. Now, I even own a couple. But watches, no matter the brand or model, aren’t what I’d consider to be an actual investment. Mutual funds are investments. Real estate and 401(k)s are investments. But watches? Not so much.

When you’re talking about watches, what you’re really talking about is collectibles. For example, I have a friend who has collected over 1,000 bottles of wine over the years. While the value on most of them has gone up, it’s not part of his formal investment strategy.

So, if you’ve got your financial house in order, and by this, I mean you’re debt-free, you’ve got an emergency fund of three to six months of expenses and you’re putting money toward retirement, do some research, save up and go buy a very nice new, or vintage, watch. There’s nothing wrong with that if watches are something you really enjoy. Just don’t go crazy and buy a dozen, okay?

If you know your stuff in this area, that first purchase could launch you toward owning a fine collection of watches over the years. Some people do the same kind of things with cars, too. But whether you’re talking about watches, cars or even baseball cards, treat them like what they are—consumption items. They’re things you like and can afford to enjoy.

See what I’m saying, Adam? Things like that are hobbies, not real investments. But then, if they happen to go up in value over time, that’s a nice added bonus, isn’t it?

— Dave