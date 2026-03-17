Who is running for office in Bear Lake, Clark, Fremont and Power counties - East Idaho News

ST ANTHONY — Curious who is running for office in your rural county? Here are some answers.

There are no Democrats or independents running in any races in Bear Lake, Clark, Fremont and Power counties. Without other party candidates, the primary is the only time voters can weigh in on the contested seats.

The primary election is on May 19.

This week, EastIdahoNews.com will post candidates running for contested offices across eastern Idaho.

There are three contested races in Bear Lake County. Here is who filed in Bear Lake County:

Bear Lake County Commissioner District 1 – two-year term

(R) Blake Phillips

(R) Kathi H. Izatt

(R) Larry Vila

Bear Lake County Commissioner District 2 – two-year term

(R) Lance I Fitzsimmons

(R) Micah Rigby

(R) Richard Barako

(R) Sheia Clements

(R) Steve Allred

Bear Lake County Clerk – four-year term

(R) Amy Bishop – Incumbent

(R) Richard Spencer

There is only one contested race in Clark County. Here is who filed in Clark County:

Clark County Coroner – four-year term

(R) Brenda Laird – Incumbent

(R) Kelly Knight

(R) Shellie Summers

In Fremont County, there are three contested races.

Here is who filed in Fremont County:

Fremont County Commissioner District 1 – two-year term

(R) David Bloxham

(R) Kent E. Jeppessen

Fremont County Commissioner District 2 – two-year term

(R) Mark A. Chandler

(R) Glade R. Mason

(R) Josh Thomas

Fremont County Coroner – four-year term

(R) Brenda Dye – Incumbent

(R) Erin Benson

And in Power County, there are two races to keep your eye on in this primary.

Here is who filed in Power County:

Power County Commissioner District 2 – two-year term

(R) Chet Taylor

(R) Kryst Russell Krein – Incumbent

Power County Sheriff