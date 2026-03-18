Women and men can serve in Sunday School presidencies, Church of Jesus Christ says - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY — Sunday School presidencies can now be created of either all men or all women, following an update to the handbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released on Wednesday.

A statement from the church says the leadership opportunity was broadened “to improve teaching and learning” in the church. The change is in effect immediately.

In a letter sent to church leaders on Wednesday, the First Presidency said, “If a man is called as Sunday School president, he must hold the Melchizedek Priesthood, and his counselors and secretary must be male members of the ward. If a woman is called as Sunday School president, her counselors and secretary must be female members of the ward.”

Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson said the change gives bishops additional options to prayerfully consider who should serve.

“At the time of our call as Sunday School leaders in 2024, the First Presidency gave us a charge — as they have done with previous presidencies — to improve teaching and learning in the church. There are many capable women and men who can help strengthen gospel instruction and foster spiritual growth,” President Johnson said.

The church’s statement said there have been no changes to the roles of the ward Sunday School presidency. Stake Sunday School presidents will continue to be male Melchizedek Priesthood holders and members of a stake’s high council.

The church said the handbook, called “General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” is continually updated “to provide ministerial guidance, clarity and inspiration to local leaders.”

The latest update also includes a new section about caring for the Earth.

Updates to the handbook are already online, and will appear in the Gospel Library app over the next two days.

This story may be updated.