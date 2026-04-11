11-year-old from Idaho competing for $20K, national spotlight - East Idaho News

GARDEN CITY – A Boise-area girl is competing in the 2026 Junior Ranger Competition, and she needs your vote to advance.

Eleven-year-old Cali Lindsay of Garden City is currently in the top 10 in her age group. The first place contestant in each group will advance to the semi-finals, which will wrap on July 17.

The final round concludes on July 24. The winner will be awarded $20,000 and be featured on the cover of Ranger Rick Magazine. They’ll also win a trip with Jeff Corwin.

Cali’s mom, Emily Edginton, tells EastIdahoNews.com how the competition works.

“You’re allowed one free vote every 24 hours. People can also pay (to vote),” Edginton says. “The contestants have challenges every week to learn about animals and share what they’ve learned. People vote for the answer they like best. If you have enough votes, you move to the next round.”

Cali needs to secure enough votes by Thursday in order to advance to the next round.

The competition is a fundraiser for the National Wildlife Federation, the largest private, nonprofit conservation education and advocacy organization in the United States.

Edginton says they recently moved to Idaho from San Bernardino, California. Her daughter acquired a love of wildlife living in Lytle Creek, a community near the San Gabriel Mountains and San Bernardino National Forest.

“She’s already like a junior ranger. We picked up trash (in the forest) for fun,” Edginton says. “We try to keep it clean because we get a lot of visitors up there in the summertime and they trash the place. It affects the animals.”

Edginton says they moved to Idaho in February to be closer to family.

She’s grateful her daughter can be part of what she feels is a great cause, and hopes to see her advance, and even win the tournament.

“It’s a good cause, plus it’s a learning experience,” says Edginton.

To vote for Cali or learn more, click here.