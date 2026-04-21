Alan Osmond, eldest brother of The Osmonds and renowned performer, dies at 76 - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Alan Osmond has died at the age of 76, according to a statement sent from a spokesperson for the Osmond family. Alan and his siblings were part of a Utah-based musical group “The Osmonds”, which included his brothers, Alan, Merrill, Jay, Donny and Jimmy.

Alan Osmond was born in Ogden, Utah on June 22, 1949, was the oldest of the performing Osmond brothers, and the third oldest of his siblings. He married Suzanne Pinegar, also from Utah, and had eight children with her.

A spokesperson for the family confirmed that he died at 8:30 p.m. tonight and that his wife and children were at his bedside when he passed. The spokesperson initially stated that Alan passed away at 77 but has since confirmed he is 76.

Throughout his life, Alan Osmond and his brothers performed on various stages with a variety of musical instruments. He also worked on several TV series, including ‘Donny and Marie’ and ‘The Osmond Family Show’ as a producer, according to IMDB.com.

Alan was reportedly designated by his father as the leader of the Osmond brothers as they appeared as a barbershop group and developed “a long-lasting relationship not only with [Walt] Disney, but with Andy Williams on his weekly televised show.”

In the 70s, Alan joined the National Guard, serving for six years before returning to music-waiting and concern performances.

Alan ultimately retired from show business after his diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis but continued to represent his family in many philanthropic endeavors.

Alan helped create the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, which has raised over two billion dollars for children’s hospitals. He also founded the One Heart Foundation to help support orphans.

“Upon meeting the entertainer, an ever-ready smile was ever prevalent. One might feel as though they had known him all their life,” said the family spokesperson. “Others’ importance seemed to outshine his own, and he especially treasured the countless fans who supported the group.”

According to the family spokesperson, Alan recently commented that he was anxious to be with his brother Wayne, who died in January 2025. He stated, “We still have a lot of work to do together- there is much catching up to keep us busy for a very long time.”