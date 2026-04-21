'Apple Bottom Jeans,' Fluffy comedian and country star, headline 2026 East Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — “Apple Bottom Jeans and boots with fur,” are the lyrics coming to Idaho Falls this fall.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair announced a star-studded lineup for its 124th year as well as to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

During its media day on Tuesday afternoon, the EISF announced that it will bring in pop artist Flo Rida, country singer Nate Smith, and comedian Gabriel Iglesias to perform at the Bank of Commerce Grandstand in Blackfoot this fall.

Flo Rida is scheduled to perform on Sept. 4, Gabriel Iglesias will perform on Sept. 10, and Nate Smith will take the stage on Sept. 11.

The EISF will open Sept. 4 through Sept. 14, with VIP member tickets available for purchase starting April 22 and general public tickets available starting April 24.

Alongside the star-studded lineup, the EISF will also honor America’s 250th anniversary this year with its theme of Red, White and Blue Jeans.

“There’s no better place to celebrate the spirit of 1776 than in Blackfoot,” EISF General Manager Brandon Bird said. “This year’s fair blends hometown tradition with big-name entertainment, all set against the backdrop of community, pride, agriculture and a good old-fashioned fun.”

While the headliners are good motivation to make your way down to the fairgrounds, the fair will also host its classic staples at the grandstand, like its Gem State Class Pro Rodeo, Western Truck and Tractor Pull, and the popular Demolition Derby.

“We’re excited for what it’s going to bring. It’s 250 years in the making. We’re excited for all of the many things that happen at the Eastern Idaho State Fair that celebrate and make it a wonderful tradition,” Bird said.

To learn more about the event, performers or to buy tickets, visit funatthefair.com.