Around the Horn: Dragons avenge Eagles loss; Rams, Titans split doubleheader - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Malad capitalized on a costly Marsh Valley error, ending the Eagles’ 13-game winning streak which included a victory over the Dragons.

A stacked Tuesday schedule also included a 6A conference doubleheader between the Highland Rams and Thunder Ridge Titans, which ended in a split, among several conference showdowns.

Here is what happened Tuesday on diamonds across eastern Idaho:

Marsh Valley @ Malad

After suffering a loss at Marsh Valley on April 7, the Dragons (14-4, 2-0) got revenge Tuesday, beating the Eagles (16-4, 5-0) 10-7 at Malad High School. The two state championship contenders and budding rivals finish the season with a two-game split.

Malad was led to victory by Holdyn Higley and Dawsyn Peterson, each of whom homered and drove in two runs.

Peterson, who got the start on the mound, earned the decision after allowing eight hits and seven runs — six earned — in his 6-2/3 innings.

The Dragons overcame a 7-6 deficit with a four-run sixth, getting a boost when Marsh Valley was charged with an error on a dropped two-out pop up.

Highland @ Thunder Ridge, doubleheader

The Rams (12-11, 7-4) and Titans (9-13-1, 3-8) split a doubleheader at Thunder Ridge High School, with another doubleheader scheduled for Thursday at Highland High School.

Josh Orr led Highland to a 10-8 victory in game one, hitting a homer and a triple, and driving in four runs.

Kutter Lish drove Thunder Ridge to a 4-1 win in game two, holding the Rams scoreless on five hits in his 6-inning start.

Skyline @ Rigby

The Trojans (15-9, 11-1) finished their regular season with nine consecutive wins, capping that run with a 10-3 home victory over the Grizz (10-12, 2-6).

Junior Kadyn Hench and senior DJ Boudrero paced Rigby.

Hench homered and drove in three while Boudrero tripled and also drove in three.

The Trojans secured a conference championship with a doubleheader sweep of Thunder Ridge on Saturday and will hold home-field advantage in the district tournament.

Salmon @ Firth

The Savages (16-4, 8-0) put an exclamation point on their regular season conference schedule with a 5-4 road victory over the Cougars (11-7, 4-3).

Five different Salmon hitters drove in a run, including juniors Kesl Severe and Eli Pakuer, who picked up two hits apiece.

Junior Dane Piippo was rock solid in relief of Pakuer. Piippo tossed 2-2/3 innings of scoreless one-hit ball.

West Jefferson @ North Fremont

The Husky offense erupted for a 20-5 victory over the Panthers (1-12, 0-7).

North Fremont (8-8, 4-4) got three hits apiece from senior co-captains Jack Rowbury and Benny Torres and sophomore Reuger Lenz. Lenz drove in three runs while Torres scored four.

Rowbury earned the win on the mound, striking out nine in 4 innings of three-hit work. Two of the three runs he allowed were earned.

South Fremont @ Teton

The Timberwolves (9-8, 2-2) beat the Cougars (17-6, 3-1) in a pitchers’ duel, 3-2, behind a stellar start from senior captain Luke Nelson.

Nelson held the conference champions to two hits and two unearned runs while striking out 13 in a 7-inning complete game. He also homered.

Soda Springs @ Bear Lake

The Bears (4-13-1, 1-3) ended a short two-game slide with a 13-11 home victory over the Cardinals (6-9, 0-3).

Bear Lake got two hits, two runs and three RBIs from sophomore shortstop Ryo Yoshimura in the win.