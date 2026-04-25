Boston Red Sox fire manager Alex Cora and 5 coaches - East Idaho News

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora, who led them to the World Series championship and a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins in 2018.

Chad Tracy, who had been managing the team’s Triple-A Worcester affiliate, will serve as interim manager with the major league club.

“Alex Cora led this organization to one of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history in 2018, and for that, and the many years that followed, he will always have our deepest gratitude,” owner John Henry said in a statement. “He has had a lasting impact on this team and on this city. He has led on and off the field in so many important ways.”

The Red Sox made the announcement Saturday after a 17-1 victory in Baltimore over the Orioles that snapped a four-game losing streak — including a three-game sweep at Fenway Park by the archrival New York Yankees.

The Red Sox are 10-17 this season and in last place in the AL East.

The team said it is also parting ways with five members of the coaching staff: hitting coach Peter Fatse, third base coach Kyle Hudson, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson, and major league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin.

Game planning and run prevention coach Jason Varitek, the catcher for three of the franchise’s four World Series titles this century, has been reassigned to an unspecified role within the organization.

“These decisions are never easy, but this one is especially difficult given what Alex has meant to the Red Sox since the day he arrived,” Henry’s statement said. “I want to thank Alex, our coaches, and their families for everything they have given to this organization. They have been part of this club in a way that goes beyond the field, and they will always have our respect and gratitude.”