City of Pocatello begins water flushing Monday - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The City of Pocatello Water Department will begin its annual water system flushing program on Monday as part of a routine process expected to take about three weeks.

Officials say the flushing is a key part of maintaining the city’s water infrastructure, which delivers drinking water directly to homes and businesses.

By clearing sediment that can build up in distribution pipes, crews aim to improve overall water quality and ensure the system continues to operate efficiently. The work also helps confirm that fire hydrants and valves are functioning properly and that sufficient water flow is available for firefighting.

Residents may notice temporary changes during flushing. Water pressure could drop briefly, and tap water may appear rusty or cloudy. City officials emphasize that the discoloration is not harmful and should clear within a few hours.

Even as some areas face dry conditions, the city says the maintenance remains essential to protecting water quality and system reliability. Officials added that water use during flushing is carefully managed, and they continue to monitor supply levels while encouraging conservation, especially during warmer months.

If crews are flushing hydrants in your neighborhood, residents are advised to avoid using tap water for activities like laundry or dishwashing until the work is complete. Drivers are also urged to use caution around work crews and treat them as they would any road construction team.

For more information, residents can contact the water department at (208) 234-6182.