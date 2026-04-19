CloverLeaf Creamery issues voluntary recall of ice cream - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from CloverLeaf Creamery:

BUHL — CloverLeaf Creamery, of Buhl, announces a voluntary recall of ice cream products due to incomplete pasteurization. The affected product was distributed to retail grocery outlets and restaurants throughout Idaho. This quality issue is isolated to ice cream products only.

“Out of an abundance of caution, potentially impacted products are being voluntarily recalled,” said Eric Stoltzfus, co-owner of CloverLeaf Creamery. “We are advocates for proper pasteurization of dairy products and committed to only the best quality. The pasteurizer issue has already been corrected.”

The improper pasteurization was found during a routine regulatory review of pasteurization records.

Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness after consuming Cloverleaf ice cream with the code dates listed below should contact a physician immediately. Consumers with questions may email cloverleafcreamery@gmail.com.

There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall.

The products in this recall are packaged in half-gallon box containers with manufacturing code dates ranging between 62 through 106. Code dates can be found on the bottom of the ice cream packaging and will be followed by a 1 or 2 on the label (i.e., 62-1; 62-2).

If you have purchased this product, please return to the place of purchase to receive a refund or to have the product replaced free of charge.

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