Idaho’s first food hall opens in Twin Falls with 6 different restaurants

The following is a news release from PRweb.com.

TWIN FALLS – 2nd South Market, Idaho’s first food hall, has officially opened with an eclectic collection of six local eateries and a beer/wine bar, including Idaho’s award-winning The Smokey Bone BBQ, family-owned homemade ice cream shop, CloverLeaf Creamery and the first Idaho location for Poke & Sushi Hut.

Located in a 94-year-old building formally occupied by the Salvation Army in the heart of Twin Falls’ historic warehouse district, the 13,000-square-foot space has been completely renovated, while keeping historic details including original 25-foot high-vaulted wood ceilings and displaying original windows and doors in vendor spaces. The large, open dining space includes movable seating for face-to-face or physically distanced dining.

“We are creating a dining experience that will be unlike any other in the state,” said Dave Buddecke, owner of 2nd South Market and founder at Kelsar Properties. “The food hall was created with vigorous attention to historic detail and we carefully selected our collection of popular local eateries, each with its own style and menu.”

“It is exciting to see Idaho’s economy expand and diversify. This new food hall will provide more than 80 full- and part-time local jobs in the Magic Valley,” says Governor Brad Little. “These small business owners refurbished a 94-year-old building to promote economic development in their community. We commend their initiative and contributions to the State of Idaho.”

The new food hall is home to the following establishments:

The Smokey Bone BBQ: Award-winning Texas-style barbecue.

CloverLeaf Creamery: Homemade ice-cream, milk and cream from all-natural milk from registered, pedigree Holsteins.

Full Steam Espresso: Local hand-crafted coffee, beverages and pastries.

Poke and Sushi Hut: Poke bowls and sushi, made fresh daily on-site.

Rosti Express: Specializes in rotisserie chicken, made-to-order Mexican dishes, calzones and breakfast items.

Lucy’s Pizzeria: Specializing in authentic hand-tossed New York style pizza and cannoli.

The Tap House: A bar built with repurposed original wood from the building — which features Idaho craft beer and wine.

Outside, a fenced 14,700-square-foot space, dubbed “The Yard,” will open in spring 2021. This dog-friendly outdoor space will include a stage for music, fire pits, corn hole games and a large area for additional seating, private events, weddings, receptions, and parties.

During the renovation of the original 1926 building, various artifacts were discovered including buried horseshoes, blacksmithing tools, and Prohibition-era whiskey bottles found in a hidden underground space. The 22- and 25-foot wood ceilings were revealed after being covered with a 10-foot white drop ceiling for decades.

“As developers of the new food hall, we saw an opportunity to preserve and highlight the building’s rich history,” 2nd South Market owner Lisa Buddecke says. “Our design – including the materials and lighting – pays tribute to the early 1900s. We think this makes this place something special.”

Original wood and historic items have been repurposed and are displayed throughout the building’s interior. A “history wall” has been created inside 2nd South Market’s entrance to celebrate the heritage of the land and original structure.

2nd South Market’s food hall model offers local vendors the chance to expand and generate greater revenue at a fraction of the cost of an individual full-service restaurant.

This food hall concept has been in the works since 2017 and was developed by Dave and Lisa Buddecke of Kelsar Properties. Kelsar Properties discovered this building was in an opportunity zone and leveraged a tax credit to help offset costs associated with the project. It is the first opportunity zone project to be completed in Idaho.

Opportunity zones were established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to encourage long-term investment plans for low-income urban and rural communities.

“Opening Idaho’s very first food hall has been a three-year idea,” says owner Dave Buddecke. “When this building was listed for sale in 2019, we knew this was the ideal place to turn our vision into reality. We’re thrilled to open our doors to the community.”