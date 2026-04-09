COURTROOM INSIDER | Jury finds Konig guilty of attempted manslaughter, husband arrested in Bahamas - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Jury finds Konig guilty of attempted manslaughter, husband arrested in BahamasPublished at
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A jury in Hawaii finds Dr. Gerhardt Konig guilty of attempted manslaughter. Today on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton shows you Konig’s reaction and explains the difference between attempted manslaughter and attempted murder.
Plus the husband of a U.S. woman missing in the Bahamas has been arrested. The latest on the case.
Watch in the video player above.