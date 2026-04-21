COURTROOM INSIDER | Kouri Richins wants new sentencing date, Tyler Robinson wants cameras banned - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Kouri Richins wants new sentencing date, Tyler Robinson wants cameras bannedPublished at
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Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Kouri Richins is scheduled to be sentenced on her husband’s birthday but she’s asking the judge to push it back a month. Why her defense team is making the request and how the prosecution is responding.
Then Nate Eaton will break down Tyler Robinson’s hearing about his request to push back his preliminary hearing and his request to ban cameras from the courtroom.
Watch in the video player above.