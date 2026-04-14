 COURTROOM INSIDER | The woman behind 'Trust Me: The False Prophet' - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | The woman behind ‘Trust Me: The False Prophet’

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Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

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Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” an in-depth interview with the woman behind the hit Netflix series “Trust Me: The False Prophet.”

Christine Marie arrived at an FLDS community hoping to assist and support members in need. Instead, she uncovered a disturbing criminal scheme that forced her to intervene.

Nate will also have an update on other cases he’s following.

Watch in the video player above.

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