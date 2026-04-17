Cover your plants and protect your pipes. A freeze warning has been issued for much of east Idaho. - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of eastern and south-central Idaho, with cold temperatures expected early Friday.

The alert covers the Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, the Lower Snake River Plain, and the Upper Snake River Plain, including communities such as American Falls, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Burley, Rupert, Blackfoot, Shelley and surrounding areas.

The warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters say temperatures are expected to fall between 18 and 22 degrees, bringing a hard freeze that could damage crops, kill sensitive vegetation, and harm unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents are urged to take precautions now to protect plants and exposed pipes. More information is available here.