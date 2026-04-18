Developer speaks out after Marsh Creek rezoning hearing is cut short - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A business developer whose testimony was cut short at a public hearing before the Bannock County Planning and Development Commission on Wednesday is sharing what he had started to tell officials about a proposed rezoning near Inkom.

The hearing, which focused on a request to rezone about 2.5 acres along North Marsh Creek Road from rural residential to industrial, ended abruptly after an error was discovered in the parcel number listed in the application. As a result, only one person — applicant Robert Matthews — was able to speak briefly before the meeting was discontinued.

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Matthews, originally from Las Vegas and now living in Pocatello, is seeking the zone change to develop a small asphalt plant on the property. He told EastIdahoNews.com he paid the county a $2,000 application fee and believes the error should have been caught earlier in the process.

With a full room of residents waiting to testify for and against the proposal, the hearing was halted before anyone else could speak.

Matthews shared the key points he intended to present with EastIdahoNews.com.

He described the proposed asphalt operation as a modest, locally focused business that would bring jobs and generate tax revenue for the Marsh Valley area. He also said it would provide a more affordable, nearby option for asphalt to support homebuilding in southern Bannock County, which continues to see growth.

Matthews emphasized that the surrounding area already has industrial elements.

“Within approximately half a mile of the site, there is an electrical substation, a gas station, a rail spur, and an active 81-acre mining operation,” he said. “These surrounding uses demonstrate that the proposed project is consistent with the existing industrial context of the area.”

Matthews addressed concerns about potential noise from the plant. He said the facility would operate at about 80 decibels at the source, but that sound levels would drop significantly with distance.

He added that he plans to use modern technology to reduce odor and emissions.

“In terms of air quality, the plant will operate using natural gas or propane rather than diesel, resulting in substantially cleaner emissions,” he said. “The site will not require significant water usage beyond dust control which will be managed by a water truck.”

The proposal has drawn mixed reactions from the community. Some nearby residents oppose the rezoning, arguing an asphalt plant would disrupt the rural character of Marsh Creek Road and raise concerns about scenic views, agriculture and environmental impacts.

RELATED: Residents rally against proposed Marsh Creek Road rezoning; meeting scheduled

Others support the idea of new industry, citing the potential for new jobs, economic growth and added tax revenue for local schools.

A new public hearing date has not yet been announced. When it is rescheduled, residents who were unable to speak Wednesday are expected to have another opportunity to share their perspectives.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as more information becomes available.