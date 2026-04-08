Fire captain's daughter critically burned in fiery southern Utah UTV crash - East Idaho News

HILDALE, Utah (KSL) — A violent UTV crash on a trail in southern Utah left two teenage girls hospitalized, one with critical burn injuries.

The critically injured girl is the daughter of an Orange County, California, fire captain. Mike Mallett was traveling with his family and friends during a spring break trip near Hildale when the side-by-side UTV his daughter was riding in crashed and caught fire.

Firefighters from Orange County, some of whom were also on the trip, were nearby when the crash happened and immediately rushed in to help.

“We suffered a very devastating circumstance,” said Capt. Chris Hamm, president of the Orange County Firefighters Union.

Brooklyn Mallett, 15, is being treated in a Las Vegas hospital for critical burn injuries after she was involved in a fiery UTV crash on a trail in southern Utah. | Courtesy Mallett family

The crash involved 15-year-old Brooklyn, her mother, another adult, and another 15-year-old girl. Investigators said the group was riding in a caravan back to their campsite when one of the vehicles hit a berm, overturned and spilled fuel that ignited.

Brooklyn suffered burns to more than 40% of her body and was airlifted to a hospital in Las Vegas. The other teenage girl was also burned, though her injuries are not considered critical.

Brooklyn’s father, Mallett, a veteran Orange County firefighter, was at the scene and helped lead lifesaving efforts along with several firefighter friends.

“Our members train for this type of accident every day,” Hamm said. “What they don’t train for is having this happen to one of our own — or worse, having it happen to one of your children.”

Brooklyn is a high school freshman and dancer. Her family is expected to remain in Nevada for an extended period while she undergoes treatment and recovery.

“The family is working through the grieving process,” Hamm said. “They’ll likely be spending the foreseeable future out of state, making sure she has everything she needs.”

In response, the Orange County Firefighters Union, which represents about 1,200 firefighters, has launched a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses. Brooklyn is expected to remain hospitalized for at least a month, possibly longer.

Brooklyn Mallett, 15, is being treated in a Las Vegas hospital for critical burn injuries after she was involved in a fiery UTV crash on a trail in southern Utah. | Courtesy Mallett family