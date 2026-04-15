Franklin County Medical Center named among the top 100 critical access hospitals in the nation - East Idaho News

PRESTON — Franklin County Medical Center has been ranked one of the top medical centers in the country for 2026 by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

The east Idaho medical center, located in Preston, is part of a select group of about 1,300 critical access hospitals across the nation ranked by Chartis, according to a news release from the hospital.

When voting on hospital performance, Chartis said it evaluates key areas of hospital performance such as patient perspective, quality, outcomes, financial efficiency and cost. The medical center has performed well across all of these aspects of functionality to earn its spot on the Top 100 list, the release says.

Darin Dransfield, CEO of Franklin County Medical Center, says this honor represents the daily experiences of patients and staff at the facility.

“While the ranking is a prestigious achievement, it’s what’s happening on our campus that truly matters,”

The medical center’s everyday commitment to excellence is shown in its continuous efforts to invest in facilities, services and technology, the release says.

And while this is not the first time the facility has made the Top 100 list, administrators say it’s not the “finish line” for them, either.

“It is simply one more achievement in Franklin County Medical Center’s ongoing pursuit of delivering the best possible medical care to our community,” Dransfield said.

More information on Franklin County Medical Center can be found online at fcmc.org.