Golden, crispy mac and cheese balls - East Idaho News

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Golden, cheesy bites with a crunchy breadcrumb coating and creamy, melty center. These mac and cheese balls turn everyone’s favorite comfort food into the ultimate party snack. Ingredients For the mac and cheese: 2 cups prepared mac and cheese homemade or boxed, cooled

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste For the breading: 1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs beaten

1½ cups breadcrumbs

Oil for frying Instructions In a medium bowl, mix together the mac and cheese, shredded cheddar, garlic powder, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Scoop out about two tablespoons of the mixture at a time and roll it into balls, placing each one on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Chill the balls in the refrigerator for at least an hour, or pop them into the freezer for 20–30 minutes if you’re short on time. Set up three bowls for breading: one with flour, one with beaten eggs, and one with breadcrumbs. Roll each chilled ball first in flour, then dip it in the egg, and finally coat it with breadcrumbs until evenly covered. Heat about two to three inches of oil in a deep skillet to 350°F (175°C). Fry a few balls at a time until they’re golden brown and crispy, about two to three minutes per batch. Use a slotted spoon to transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate to drain off any extra oil. Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce like ranch, marinara, or spicy mayo.

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