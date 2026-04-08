Grammy-winning band Chicago coming to Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Multi-Grammy-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago is coming to Idaho Falls and will perform at the Mountain America Center on Friday, Oct. 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. MDT through Ticketmaster.

Chicago—one of the best-selling and longest-running American bands—has charted Top 40 albums across six consecutive decades and earned a place in the Library of Congress for their debut album, Chicago Transit Authority. The group continues to tour nearly 60 years after forming, known for their signature horn-driven sound and classics like “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” and “Make Me Smile.”

The band has accumulated dozens of gold and platinum records, received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Recent releases include a 26-track live collection recorded at the Kennedy Center, a Christmas greatest hits album, and their 38th studio album, “Born for This Moment.”

Chicago’s Idaho Falls stop is part of their ongoing national tour. For full tour dates, visit ChicagoTheBand.com.