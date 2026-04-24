High school librarian celebrated for decades of quiet service with this Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a school librarian who works in Dayton. It said:

Bill and Trish were both born with Spina Bifida, but they have not let that slow them down. I worked with Bill 26 years ago, and he taught me lessons that I have used throughout my life about how to stay positive no matter what and that his disability never stopped him from helping people. They are amazing people. They help lead the Lions Club here in town and he also leads a Leo’s Club at West Side High School. He makes the kids at the school feel so good about themselves, he remembers details about their lives and he brings them their favorite candy bar on their birthday. You can always see Bill and Trish riding their wheelchairs around town, going to visit someone or do some service. You can’t help but smile when you interact with both of them. Bill is a librarian at West Side High School and he brightens each and every child’s day.

We took a drive to Dayton to surprise Bill for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!