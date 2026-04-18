Hiker dies falling from Angels Landing in Zion National Park - East Idaho News

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KSL) — Search and rescue crews responded to Zion National Park on Friday after a hiker died falling from the Angels Landing trail.

Park rangers responded to the area after a fall was reported at Angels Landing Friday about 2 p.m., according to a statement from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“Zion National Park worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Medical Examiner, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, and Kane County Search and Rescue on the fatality resulting from that fall,” the statement said.

Further details about what led to the fall or the identity of the hiker were not available.

The West Rim Trail, including Scout Lookout and Angels Landing, was closed Friday for the search and rescue operation, the park announced on its website. As of Saturday, the trails have been reopened.