Home and garden improvement needs ‘all under one roof’ this weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Homeowners could schedule work with multiple subcontractors to complete their home improvement projects all in one place this weekend.

The East Idaho Home & Garden Show, held at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, will take place this weekend on Friday and Saturday. With over 200 local and regional vendors, the event’s lead organizer says there will be “something for everyone.”

“Our home is our castle,” said Kimberly Bronson, producer and director of the show. “Whether (you’re) creating (your home) from new, or (you) want to stay where (your) kids grew up and it just needs a quick remodel, I think there’s something for everyone.”

On Friday, the show will be held from noon to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, it will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost five dollars per person, with kids 12-years-old and under free, but thanks to the event’s sponsor, Heroes Defense, senior citizens and military veterans are free on Friday from open until 3 p.m. and teachers and first responders will be free on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

When people show up to the home and garden show, Bronson said people can expect to find the show taking up “every nook and cranny in the Mountain America Center,” with programs with information on where to find the businesses in attendance

“There’s going to be some really great hands-on experiences like garden workshops, culinary demonstrations. There’ll be great displays of flowers. … Really, what we do is we transform that entire Mountain America Center into your home,” Bronson said.

Outside the stadium, in the plaza, there will be a food truck round-up, where attendees will find:

The Great Bambino

The Nook

The Corn Dog Company

Rinky Dinks

Mack Burger

Family Tree Lemonade Company

And while the event is one of Idaho Falls’ largest community events, with around 7,000 attendees over the weekend, Bronson said the stadium is big enough that it doesn’t feel crowded.

And with so many different home and garden professionals under one roof, homeowners can schedule with multiple companies to complete remodeling projects that very weekend. Bronson said that many of the vendors even have people who will leave the stadium, go out to a property, and give them a price quote.

“(Homeowners) don’t have to run around all week around town hoping somebody’s there. … And these vendors, they are the cream of the crop. These are the best in our industry that are here,” Bronson said.

And not only that, but Bronson also says people could get a better price at the show, too.

“This is where people are making deals. Expos, you’re going to get a better deal than if you walked into their storefront. So, you want to save some money? Come to the expo,” Bronson said.