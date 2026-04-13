Idaho attorney general endorses challenger in race against Sen. Guthrie - East Idaho News

MCCAMMON (IdahoEdNews.org) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador has endorsed David Worley, a District 28 Senate candidate, in his Republican primary bid against Sen. Jim Guthrie, who is seeking a ninth term in the Legislature.

Worley is a major in the Idaho National Guard. He ran for Senate in 2022 but lost in the general election to Sen. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello.

In a press release, Labrador said Worley will fight for Idaho families, support strong border security and hold government accountable.

“Voters are tired of politicians who campaign one way at home and govern another when they are in Boise,” Labrador stated. “David is different. He’ll bring integrity, courage, and common sense to the Senate. I encourage Republicans in District 28 to support David Worley on May 19.”

Guthrie, R-McCammon, was first elected in 2010. He chairs the Senate State Affairs Committee and has faced criticism this session from hardline Republicans for not allowing hearings on immigration bills. Guthrie tops the Stop Idaho RINOs PAC list of Republicans who vote with Democrats.

In response to an EdNews candidate survey, Worley wrote Idahoans deserve honest government where bills are heard in public.

“In Boise, too many decisions are controlled by procedure and closed-door gatekeeping, and that undermines trust,” Worley wrote. “I am running to uphold immigration law, defend Idaho family values, and restore integrity and transparency so the people’s business happens in daylight.”

Worley submitted responses to the EdNews candidate survey, but Guthrie has not. Neither Worley nor Guthrie have responded to multiple requests for phone interviews for an election profile.

On his campaign website, Worley stated that he believes “Cultural Marxism” has no place in public schools, and schools should not “promote hatred of their nation.” He is committed to driving “radical Leftist ideology” from Idaho’s education institutions.

Also on his website, Worley said Christian morality is the “foundation of Western Civilization” and the state plays a legitimate role in supporting public and private morality.

If elected, Worley has committed to banning the use of government resources to “advance the LGBTQ agenda or support sexual immorality generally,” according to his website.

Worley in January 2025 filed a religious discrimination lawsuit against leaders of the Idaho National Guard. U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye dismissed the suit in February.

According to the lawsuit, Worley claimed leaders of the Idaho National Guard affirmed a “No Christians in Command” policy.

Nye, in a memorandum and order to dismiss the case, wrote that it’s not clear to the court that such a policy exists.

Click here to read Worley’s lawsuit and here to read Nye’s order to dismiss.

Guthrie’s history

Guthrie is a former trustee for Marsh Valley School District and former Bannock County Commissioner. According to his website, he champions the principle that local governments know their communities best.

He voted against the $50 million Parental Choice Tax Credit last year and prioritizes “robust funding and support” for Idaho schools, according to his website. That means pushing for “restored and increased” education budgets.

In 2023, he was a legislative co-sponsor of the bill that established the Idaho Launch grant program for graduating high school seniors.

On social issues, Guthrie was the sole Senate Republican who voted last month against a bill that regulates which bathrooms transgender people can use.

This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 8, 2026