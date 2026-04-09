Idaho becomes the first US state to make hunting its official state sport, thanks to a 9-year-old girl - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — Idaho is the first state in the union to make hunting its official state sport, thanks to the efforts of a 9-year-old girl from Twin Falls.

Gov. Little signed House Bill 652 this week after it easily passed through the Legislature this past session.

Betty Grandy, 9, initiated the push for the new state sport earlier this year. She told lawmakers that hunting should be the choice because 70% of Idaho’s land is open to hunting.

Currently, only 19 states have official state sports. Most are common sports, with the exception of Maryland, which claims jousting.

Click on the video player below to watch how hunting became Idaho’s official state sport: