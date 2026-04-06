Idaho offers free e-filing options ahead of April 15 deadline to file taxes - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Most Idahoans can prepare and file their taxes online for free ahead of the April 15 deadline to file income taxes, officials with the Idaho State Tax Commission said in a recent news release.

The Idaho State Tax Commission’s website offers multiple links with free options for Idahoans to prepare and file their federal and state individual tax returns.

“Most Idahoans can either prepare and e-file their federal and Idaho taxes for free or get free help to prepare their taxes,” Idaho State Tax Commission officials wrote in a news release issued March 20.

“Most Idahoans with an adjusted gross income of $89,000 a year or less probably qualify to prepare and e-file their federal and Idaho taxes for free,” state officials added.

For Idahoans with an adjusted gross income of $89,000 or less, the Tax Commission provides links to online software to file taxes for free using the GetYourRefund program.

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The Tax Commission also provides links to multiple providers that offer free tax filing software for active duty military members, including multiple IRS Free File options and a program through TaxSlayer.

Finally, the Tax Commission also provides links for free in-person help preparing taxes through programs available to senior citizens and to Idahoans who have an adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less and have a simple return.

For people with an adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less with a simple return, the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program is available. For seniors with a low or moderate income, the AARP Foundation Tax Aide program offers free in-person assistance with taxes.

Idahoans who do not have internet access may call (800) 906-9887 to find a tax preparation site, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission.

April 15 is the deadline to file state and federal income taxes to avoid penalties.

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