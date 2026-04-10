 ISP investigating after pedestrian is hit by semi in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

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ISP investigating after pedestrian is hit by semi in northern Idaho

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EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

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COEUR D’ALENE — Idaho State Police are investigating after a semi-truck struck a pedestrian on Interstate 90 near Mullan.

The collision happened around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday in the eastbound lanes near milepost 64. Troopers say a red semi driven by a 30-year-old man from Mountlake Terrace, Washington, hit a woman who was in the roadway. She died at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Eastbound traffic was blocked for about three and a half hours while emergency crews responded and investigators processed the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Corporal Daniel Taylor at (208) 209-8620.

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