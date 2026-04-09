Local author Sally O’Keef to hold book signing in downtown Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman is inviting readers to step into her world of romance, resilience and redemption.

An accomplished author, Sally O’Keef will be signing copies of her books on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hares & Hatters Bookshop in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

O’Keef will feature her contemporary romance novels, “Every Breath” and “Every Thought,” which she describes as interconnected standalones that readers can enjoy independently.

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“I’d describe ‘Every Breath’ as a rom-com with hidden depth,” O’Keef said. “It’s about how love and inspiration can come when you least expect them, and that it’s okay to rely on other people.”

Her second book, “Every Thought,” takes a deeper, more emotional turn.

“It’s a gritty second-chance romance with themes of addiction, recovery and redemption,” she said. “That book almost broke me.”

She initially self-published “Every Breath” as an indie author. The novel later caught the attention of a traditional publisher, which republished it and then released the sequel, “Every Thought.” A third book in the series, “Every Moment,” is expected in 2027.

O’Keef said both novels are “kisses-only” romances with mild cursing, appealing to a wide range of readers.

A mother of six, O’Keef said writing was not always part of her plan. After the birth of her fourth child, she began writing to reconnect with herself.

“It pulled me out of some dark places and helped me see the world differently,” she said.

O’Keef is thankful for the support of her family adding, “When I’m hardcore drafting my books I kind of turn into a gremlin. My family is supportive and helps takes care of things.”

Today, O’Keef balances her writing career with teaching and community involvement. She works as a substitute teacher at Highland High School and is actively involved with Project Literacy, helping bring books to underserved communities. Plus, she serves as an editor for Oliver-Heber Books.

“I love interacting with students and encouraging them to find a love of storytelling,” she said.

O’Keef said her greatest satisfaction as an author comes when readers share how her books made them feel.

“One reader told me my book ‘Every Thought’ felt like it was written just for her and that she was meant to read it. That made me emotional. I want my books to touch lives and make a difference,” she said.

O’Keef also contributes to the writing community as a judge for the Storymakers first chapter contest, a staff member for Story-Con and a panelist for the Storytellers Summit, a conference held at Rigby High School this fall and designed to inspire young writers.

O’Keef said her advice to aspiring authors is to remember that the hardest part isn’t starting a book — it’s finishing it.

“Before I finish one book, I already have characters from other book ideas creeping into my head. I have to tell them, ‘Wait your turn,’” she said. “You just have to stay focused, set goals and keep writing.”

O’Keef lives in Pocatello with her husband, Daniel, and their children. When she’s not writing, she spends her time attending her children’s activities, playing volleyball or enjoying a good book.

She said she’s looking forward to meeting readers at the event, saying, “I’m excited to have an event in Pocatello and to live in a community that supports authors and the arts.”

O’Keef said her books are available at Hares and Hatters Bookshop where she plans to leave signed copies for those unable to attend the event.

Her books are also available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org and Books-A-Million.