Longtime Jefferson County treasurer has a Republican challenger in the May primary - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Incumbent Republican Jefferson County Treasurer Kristine Lund, who has served in the position since 2011, has a challenger in the upcoming primary. Paul Blakely is also vying for the nomination.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their unedited responses, included below, were required to be 250 words or fewer.

The candidate who wins the primary will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. The primary election will be held on May 19.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and prior experience in public office.

Lund: I am a Rigby High School graduate – where I met my husband Marshall. Together we are the proud parents of 2 sons – whom have given us 3 grandsons. After high school I attended EITC (now College of Eastern Idaho) where I received my certificate in Applied Science-administration with a specialty in computer programming. After EITC I started my 20 yr career in banking – this afforded many certifications and education opportunities. My banking experience was filled with being versed in investments, insurance, lending for both residential & commercial along with retail banking. After becoming Jefferson County Treasurer in 2011, I have continued my education to include: Through North Idaho College – Certified Finance Executive along with the University of Missouri – Certificate of Public Administration and Government Finance Officer. I believe education is an on-going necessity and I welcome all opportunities, especially due to handling public funds.

As far as volunteer work – the last 15 years; I have volunteered with Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, I have spent time over the years contributing to The Giving Cupboard in Rigby, for 10 years I “catered” the meals for law enforcement, volunteers & staff for the Independence Celebration. Most recently I successfully raised funds for our local RAD program. These funds sent an individual to be certified to increase our community’s opportunities for self-defense courses.

I am the current Treasurer of Jefferson County and have served for 15 years. Serving as treasurer has been a very busy & fulfilling position; and I seek to continue as your county Treasurer.

Blakely: I have 5 amazing kids: 14 year old boy/girl twins, a 13 year old girl, an 11 year old girl, and a 9 year old boy. I’ve been married to my beautiful wife Erin for 18 years. I have an Associates Degree in Business Administration with and emphasis in Finance. I’ve been an Area Manager for a Finance company for 5 years covering 6 stores from Idaho Falls to Mtn Home Idaho. I would verify that each office had the correct paperwork for each loan and would audit the store and the store’s bank account to verify that each loan was done to state and federal standards. For the last 5 years I’ve run a business which consisted of balancing the company budget, making sure I had enough cash flow to cover business expenses for the year.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Blakely: In the last 10 plus years most of the candidates in Jefferson County have run unopposed. There are a lot of people whom I have interacted with or have made comments on social media, who feel like this has taken the county in a direction that is not optimal. I chose to run for office because I agree with them, career politicians become complacent and routine, and this is not working well for the growth our communities are experiencing.

Lund: In 2010 I was approached by the then current Treasurer and a banking co-worker and asked if I would be interested in running for the treasurer position. During my banking career, I had worked with the county treasurers for 20 years-it was very intriguing and I admired the work they did. I decided at that time to pursue serving the public as Jefferson County Treasurer.

During my time as treasurer there has been a lot of changes, both within the county and state wide. I enjoy not only working with the public but making sure every tax dollar is protected – my 1 st and foremost priority is fiscally sound investment decisions. Along with my position in Jefferson County I have gone through the Idaho Association of County Treasurers chairs ending in 2018 as President and currently serving as Parliamentarian. Serving the IACT association has afforded extra opportunities to learn & grow. I enjoy the on-going changes whether it be from cultural growth, legislative changes or software needs. Some changes can prove to be very challenging but I enjoy challenges and believe in doing the right thing for the right reasons. As treasurer, instead of being “brand loyal” I get to be “community loyal”.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Lund: When I came into office – 2011; we were in a recession that started in 2009 –financially, times for many were very tough. We see and feel that first hand with working with property owners. As our county and state have changed a lot over the years – financially hard times seem to stick around for many. This in turn lends to delinquent property taxes – my team & I work tirelessly to make sure the property owners know & understand the processes they could face along with options. Processing delinquent taxes is my least favorite thing to do, however I am bound by statute on many levels.

Along with financial issues comes the problem many people are facing with affordable housing – keeping a pulse on the legislature, and giving input and being a voice for our constituents is something that I deem

very important.

Blakely: The biggest challenge in our communities is the growth we are experiencing and the needs it brings. What I plan to do is work with the commissioners that are elected to make sure their plans have the money needed in the correct accounts so those departments can operate to the best of their ability. I will also do my best to collect past due taxes and work with those voters to get those accounts current.

How will you best represent the views your constituents, even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

Blakely: I will be open to conversation with every person and work to the best of my ability and to state and federal standards to get work done that needs to be done. Something that every department and every politician should do is treat each other with respect and get the work done for the voters!

Lund: I am a Republican, however, I believe my position is that of a bipartisan role – I collect the taxes, I manage the funds and am the public administrator for the county. I respect and appreciate those with differing opinions – I have found that we can learn a lot from each other. I take an active role in being a part of the county budget process and feel that being an efficiently ran county & being as conservative as possible with tax dollars, can play a big part. Even though I don’t make the laws/rules/ordinances, I can be active, present and speak up when I feel it is needed.

What part of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Lund: The last 3 years I have been more active with the budget process, even though this is primarily the clerk & commissioners; I have gone to state budget & levy trainings, worked with local districts and will continue to be an extra set of eyes. This year, road & bridge will see significant cuts in funding from the state, unfortunately this department really needs all the funds they can get, as Jefferson is geographically a large county – we have a lot of roads, which require a lot of maintenance.

All Justice departments throughout the state could potentially be a financial issue, but due to the contracts our current Sheriff has put in place – Jefferson County is in a good position.

It is hard to specify where cuts could be made – I focus on the Treasurer’s budget; which is the 2 nd smallest budget of the county. Even though we have seen incredible growth, both parcel & population wise – which has increased the demands on all county offices – I have maintained a staff of 2, throughout my 15

years. I feel that running an efficient office, being present & engaged can go along way with keeping operating costs down. Due to my involvement in the daily operations of the treasurer’s office, I have been able to efficiently run the office with minimal staff.

My experience and making sound & secure investment decisions has contributed to the financial standings of the county.

Blakely: The county is lacking in infrastructure. Our roads need work and we also need to catch up to all of the growth that has been approved by past commissioners. I will set the department budget to what Jefferson County needs to operate. I would set it in a way that would respect the funds of the voters of Jefferson county. The overall budget is approved by the elected county commissioners and I would make the appropriate moves of funds into the correct accounts in a way that is most beneficial to the county.

What specific changes can be made in this office to increase public transparency and access to public information? How will you communicate directly with your constituents?

Blakely: I will be as open as possible with the public, I believe in leading by example. If I expect my employees to be out taking payments I should be willing to be out there also taking payments and taking questions. I will do my best at always answering the county provided cell phone and if I don’t answer, I will call you back ASAP.

Lund: I have always had an open-door policy – over the years I have made changes to make it easier for the public to find the information they need. Property tax payers can now go onto our website, see a balance on their property if there is one & make a payment – I have gone to bat to make sure the processing costs are as low as they can be. I have always been and will continue to be available by phone, email or the best way – in person. EVERY DAY, we answer many public records requests, these are usually fairly quick, but sometimes much more in detail. I have had many conversations with constituents about issues that are not handled by my office – however, it is important that they know where they can go & if possible what options they have.

Can you give a concrete example of a policy or budget decision you would support to improve a county service within your first year in office?

Lund: My 1 st year in office – I spent countless hours, getting all financial records up to

date & entered into the software program. This provided clarity, access & accuracy for not only myself but the clerk, commissioners and outside auditors. The program/software that is currently in use for property processes is obsolete – we are at a crossroads and a new system is vital in the near future. I have been very active with vetting options. The state has looked at doing a state wide system, however, we have not seen much progress. I will continue to look and support a feasible program that will support the county as a whole. With an updated system, certain processes and requests could be easier and more efficient.

However, as treasurer, I do not make policy or budget decisions – those fall under the board of commissioners.

Blakely: Increasing spending on infrastructure because Jefferson County needs better roads to handle the growth we are experiencing and the traffic it brings to our roads. We also need to look ahead to and prepare for houses to be hooked up to city wells. Growth is happening in Jefferson county and it’s happening at a rapid pace, we need to do a better job as county officials at working together to make sure we plan accordingly.

What experience do you bring that prepares you to manage county finances, and how will you ensure fiscal responsibility?

Blakely: My business correlated with tourists during the summer, slowing down during the fall and winter months. I would have to balance the company’s funds to make sure I had enough to operate during the slow months. I can use this experience to help manage the county funds as well. I will work with the county’s Financial Advisor to get the best overall return on investments, while also protecting the funds of Jefferson County voters.

Lund: My financial background prior to coming to the county prepared me in many ways – I worked with many aspects of banking; commercial, residential, retail, investments and insurance. This prepared me to take on the roll of treasurer.

Since 2011, I have successfully fulfilled my duties as treasurer. This includes but is not limited to: running an efficient office with trained staff, processing each year’s tax charge from beginning to end, collecting tax dollars, delinquent tax processes, maintaining a strong, secure investment portfolio which protects the county/tax payer’s funds, maintaining the financial records in accordance with the outside auditor, working with all departments to make sure daily needed funds are available. I believe it is best if all the county offices work as a team – we need balance & checks on all levels at all times.

I humbly ask for your vote in the upcoming and election, and look forward to continuing as your treasurer.