Longtime public works director appointed general manager of Idaho Falls Power - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After more than 23 years with the City of Idaho Falls, Idaho Falls Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen has been appointed as general manager of Idaho Falls Power.

The appointment became official Thursday night, when the City Council approved it. Straying from usual decorum, council and audience members clapped afterward.

Fredericksen told EastIdahoNews.com that he will proudly remember his time in public works, the projects he oversaw, and the people he worked with.

“That might sound corny, but we have some great people here, whether that’s the staff here in public works, citywide or the elected officials,” he said. “I’ve just been really blessed to be able to work with some people who are very good at what they do.”

Fredericksen started at the city as city engineer and served as the assistant public works director before moving into his current position as public works director, which he’s held for 13 years.

He said some big projects that come to mind from his career with the city were improvements to arterial roads. One of these was the widening of Sunnyside Road from two to five lanes. He also oversaw a range of large water improvements, new wells and improvements to the sewer treatment plant.

“A lot of that comes down to concrete, pavement and steel,” Fredericksen said. “It’s such a variety within public works.”

One project he fondly remembered was the opening of a splash pad.

“Seeing the kids when you cut the ribbon, and the kids go out there and play on that, that’s incredibly meaningful,” he said.

During the city council meeting, Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw said Fredericksen will officially start the new role on May 4. He will be taking over for Stephen Boorman, who has served as the interim general manager for almost a year.

“Stephen has done an incredible job as the interim general manager,” Burtenshaw said in a news release. “His knowledge of the public power system and city administration has been crucial during this transition.”

The previous general manager, Bear Prairie, resigned in 2025 after accepting a position in the utility industry following nearly 15 years with the city.

As Fredericksen departs public works, Assistant Public Works Director Chris Canfield will take over as interim public works director.

“Director Fredericksen has the vision, knowledge and experience to ensure IF Power continues its tradition as a cutting-edge utility, while focusing on workplace safety and excellent customer service,” Burtenshaw said.

According to the release, as general manager, Fredericksen will oversee the high-level operations, strategic direction and continued delivery of electric service to the community.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with a number of different general managers at Idaho Falls Power,” Fredericksen said. “It’s always been a high-performing utility, and I’m really excited to be a part of that and work with those people over there.”