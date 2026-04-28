Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at neighbor - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A man was arrested in Bannock County over the weekend after a neighbor accused him of pointing a firearm in his direction.

On Saturday evening, authorities arrested Jesse Lee Maple, 28, on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon. During the incident, no shots were fired and there were no injuries.

Bannock County spokesperson Emma Iannacone says in a written statement that dispatch received a call from a neighbor at 4:07 p.m. claiming that Maple was shooting a firearm in his backyard. It allegedly happened at Maple’s house in the area of West Reservation Road and Morgan Road. Operating a firearm is not legal in that area because it’s outside city limits.

“The neighbor felt Maple was shooting too close to (his) house, so he confronted him about it. The neighbor alleges Maple pointed a firearm at him from across the road, which is where the charges stem from,” Iannacone says.

Maple was arrested without incident, and he remains in custody in Bannock County Jail.

Although Maple has been accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Law enforcement responds to April 25 incident. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com