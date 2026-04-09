Michael and Tanya from The War and Treaty answer 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Michael and Tanya from The War and Treaty answer 7 Questions with EmmyPublished at
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The War and Treaty is a popular husband-and-wife musical duo known for their high-energy fusion of country, soul, blues, bluegrass, and gospel music.
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter started their group in 2014 and have been nominated for Grammy, CMA and other awards.
The War and Treaty was in Idaho Falls this week. I had a chance to sit down with Michael and Tanya. Here’s what I asked them:
- Tanya, you’ve been doing music for a long time. Can you tell me what it was like to be in “Sister Act 2”?
- Michael, I read a story that said you got your start in music while in the Army serving in the Iraq war. Can you share a bit of that experience?
- What made you both want to start making music together as a couple?
- What’s your favorite song you’ve made together and why?
- What’s your favorite place you’ve ever performed?
- Do you ever disagree on what to do in a song, and how do you work it out?
- What advice could you share with our viewers about life, or about having a career in music?
Watch my entire interview with The War and Treaty in the video player above. You can follow them on Facebook, Instagram and their website.
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