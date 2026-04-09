Michael and Tanya from The War and Treaty answer 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

The War and Treaty is a popular husband-and-wife musical duo known for their high-energy fusion of country, soul, blues, bluegrass, and gospel music.

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter started their group in 2014 and have been nominated for Grammy, CMA and other awards.

The War and Treaty was in Idaho Falls this week. I had a chance to sit down with Michael and Tanya. Here’s what I asked them: