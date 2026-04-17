Pick Me Up celebrates opening of new Rexburg store with free drinks on Friday - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Pick Me Up is celebrating the grand opening of a new Rexburg store with free drinks, stickers, giveaways and fun on Friday.

The locally owned specialty drink shop is attached to the Good 2 Go gas station on University Boulevard, near the U.S. Highway 20 exit. It’s the third Pick Me Up in Rexburg and the company’s twelfth location.

“We employ over 150 people in east Idaho and are bringing joy and jobs into the community,” says Amy Martin, who owns Pick Me Up with her husband Zac Martin.

Pick Me Up’s menu includes a variety of mixed sodas and energy drinks, as well as cookies and popcorn. Some of the most popular items are Posh, which is Coke or Diet Coke with fresh lime and coconut. Uptown with Coke or Pepsi and coconut is a huge seller as well, along with Lucky and Booster, which includes Dr. Pepper with coconut and raspberry and Mountain Dew with raspberry and mango.

The Martins purchased the business from Josh Searle in 2019. At the time, it was a small shack in Ammon behind Edward’s Theatre.

Pick Me Up is giving away free drinks at the new store in Rexburg from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The Martins invite everyone to the celebration.

“We science the crap out of our soda. We filter our water at the highest level that we can, we make sure that our carbonation is right, our syrup ratio is correct, and we really make sure you’re getting the best possible product,” says Martin. “We also hire the best people, so our customer service is just incredible.”