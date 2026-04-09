Pocatello city offices briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

Pocatello Police Department and City of Pocatello offices placed on a temporary lockdown

On April 8, 2026, at approximately 10:51 a.m., Pocatello Police Dispatch received a report of a male subject making threats to harm department employees. The subject was initially believed to be located in the parking lot of the Pocatello Police Department.

Due to the seriousness of the threat and the subject’s reported proximity, both the Pocatello Police Department and the City of Pocatello offices were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

An investigation was immediately initiated. Shortly after the report, it was determined that the subject was actually located in Chubbuck. The lockdown of both buildings was subsequently lifted, and the Chubbuck Police Department assumed responsibility for the investigation.