Police seek help in finding missing endangered Caldwell man - East Idaho News

CALDWELL — Police are asking the public for help locating an older man reported missing out of Caldwell.

Early Saturday, Idaho State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for John Rickard, 69. He was seen in the area of Track Road in Caldwell at 4 p.m. on Friday, the alert says.

Rickard is described as a white male who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 275 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair, and the alert says he was wearing a leather jacket and sweatpants, with a leather satchel.

Rickard may be on a white Concord e-bike, police said.

The alert says police are “concerned for (the) health and safety” of Rickard, but they did not give details as to why.

Anyone with information on Rickard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Caldwell Police Department at 208-454-7531.