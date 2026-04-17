Review: ‘Malcolm in the Middle' returns, and somehow hasn’t lost its chaotic charm - East Idaho News

This image released by Disney shows Frankie Muniz in a scene from “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.” | David Bukach, Disney via Associated Press

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There are certain shows that don’t just entertain you — they kind of sneak up on you.

That was my experience with “Malcolm in the Middle.”

I wasn’t a die-hard fan when it first aired. In fact, if I’m being honest, the only reason I started watching it was that it came on TV right after “The Simpsons” on Sunday nights — and I wasn’t missing “The Simpsons.” So, whatever came next got a few minutes of my attention, because who knew where the remote was? Probably with my brother for some reason.

Slowly but surely, while accidentally watching the opening scene of several “Malcolm” episodes, something happened.

That odd, quirky, slightly chaotic humor started to grow on me.

First, I found myself laughing more. Then, I started relating to the characters. Eventually, I didn’t care where the remote was because I was watching “Malcolm in the Middle” just because I wanted to.

Now, two decades later, Malcolm and his family are back. And you know what? It works.

The same chaos, just older

The new series “Malcolm in the Middle: Life is Still Unfair” doesn’t waste time trying to reinvent itself, and that’s probably its smartest move.

From the first episode, it drops you right back into that familiar rhythm: the quick pacing, the awkward timing, the constant sense of low-level chaos that always felt like it could spiral out of control at any moment.

That signature Malcolm anxiety is still here. The kind where everything feels just a little too loud, a little too messy, and a little too real — but funny.

Only now, things have changed.

The kids are grown. Malcolm is now a dad himself, raising a teenager and trying desperately to keep his distance from the very family that shaped him. Because, as he’s learned, the best version of himself exists when his family isn’t just at arm’s length, but more like a few states away.

Naturally, that plan doesn’t work.

His parents’ anniversary celebration pulls him back in, and just like that the chaos returns — along with all the habits, frustrations and dysfunction he thought he had escaped.

Why this family still works

One of the reasons “Malcolm in the Middle” stood out the first time around was because the family didn’t feel like most sitcom families.

At the time, we had shows like “Home Improvement,” “Boy Meets World” and “Family Matters.” These shows highlighted families that, while fun, often felt a little polished. Parents had it together, lessons were learned and things always seemed to wrap up nicely.

Then Malcolm came along.

Parents yelled, kids fought and nobody had it figured out.

The family wasn’t wealthy. They weren’t particularly put together. Half the time, it felt like they were just trying to survive the week and figure out how to pay the mortgage.

You know, like real life.

That authenticity, mixed with the show’s offbeat humor, is what made it work.

And thankfully, that hasn’t changed.

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek in a scene from “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair,” which debuted on Disney+ and Hulu in April 2026. | David Bukach, Disney Studios via IMBd.com

Bryan Cranston reminds everyone he’s funny

Let’s talk about Bryan Cranston for a second.

In 2026, it’s impossible to mention his name without thinking about “Breaking Bad” — and for good reason. Cranston’s performance in that series is one of the greatest TV performances of all time.

But this new “Malcolm in the Middle” series reminds us of something people tend to forget: Cranston is really funny.

His return as Hal, Malcolm’s dad, is one of the show’s highlights. He slides right back into the role like no time has passed, bringing that same lovable, slightly unhinged energy that made him so memorable in the first place.

Hal has always been a bit ridiculous, sometimes obnoxious, often completely over the top — and yet, somehow, incredibly likable.

That hasn’t changed. In fact, it might be even more impressive now, knowing just how wide Cranston’s range really is.

Not every episode hits, but enough do

Like most revivals, this new run isn’t perfect.

Some episodes are stronger than others. Some jokes land better than others. There are moments where it feels like the show is trying just a little too hard to recapture what made it special.

But overall? I had a good time.

I found myself getting invested again, laughing at moments I didn’t expect, and enjoying the weird little rhythms that made the original so unique.

It felt familiar without feeling completely stale, and that’s not easy to pull off.

Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark in a “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” poster. The reboot of the early-2000s hit show debuted on Disney+ and Hulu in April 2026. | Walt Disney Studios via IMDb.com

A show for fans and mostly fans

One thing worth noting: This is very much a continuation, not a reboot.

The show doesn’t spend much time reintroducing characters or explaining who everyone is. It assumes you already know.

If you’re a fan of the original, that’s great. It feels like picking up right where things left off, even if it’s been 20 years. If you’re new, it might take a little time to adjust.

The humor, the pacing, the characters — they all operate on a very specific wavelength. And if you’re not familiar with it, it can feel a little chaotic and confusing at first.

And if you didn’t like the show the first time around? There’s a good chance this won’t change your mind.

Final thoughts

“Malcolm in the Middle” returning in 2026 is something that wasn’t on my bingo card. And when I really think about it, it’s one of those things that feels like it shouldn’t work. Yet, for the most part, it does.

It captures the same offbeat humor, the same family dysfunction, and the same underlying heart that made the original so memorable. It’s not perfect, and it doesn’t quite hit the highs of the original run, but it’s still a fun and worthwhile revisit.

For longtime fans, it’s like catching up with the old, slightly dysfunctional family friends you haven’t seen in years.

For everyone else? Your mileage may vary.

For me, it was a reminder of why I stuck around all those years ago — long after “The Simpsons” ended and I finally found the remote in my brother’s room.