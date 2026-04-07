Run with the Big Dogs: Fundraiser to benefit Pocatello Animal Shelter returns - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A dog-friendly fundraiser supporting the Pocatello Animal Shelter is returning later this month, inviting residents and their four-legged best friends to enjoy some fresh air and exercise for a cause.

Registration is now open for the 29th annual Run with the Big Dogs, set for Saturday, April 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Centennial Park at South Grant Avenue and Idaho Street.

Hosted by the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, the event features a 2K walk/run and a 5K run, welcoming participants of all ages, along with their dogs.

Organizers say the annual run is the shelter’s largest fundraiser and plays a critical role in supporting animals in the community.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and we want to have as many participants and spectators as we can,” said Kate Van Buskirk, vice president of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. “The funds help with everything from smaller needs, like dog beds and feeding bowls, to larger expenses, like building costs and veterinary bills.”

Registration is $40 per participant. Dogs that take part will receive a bandana and a “doggy bag” filled with treats and other items while supplies last.

Beyond the race itself, the event doubles as a community celebration. Attendees can expect vendors, raffles, a silent auction, splash pools for dogs and refreshments for both people and pets.

“We even had one person participate with a cat last year,” Van Buskirk said.

Van Buskirk said several local businesses are also contributing to the event, including free coffee from The Human Bean and complimentary vegetable and flower starts from K&B Greenery, along with a variety of other vendors.

The fundraiser’s roots go back nearly three decades and continue to support shelter operations, adoption efforts and overall care for animals housed at Pocatello Animal Services.

Participants can register online or in person at 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs. Those interested in participating can register here.

More information about adopting pets is available on the Pocatello Animal Services Facebook page.